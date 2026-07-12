The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
Jul 12

The Nazi Republican’s Big Lie: Cost Of DOGE

The world’s wealthiest Muskrat, thanks to US government contracts, got on stage with another malignant narcissist and lied to the American people that he was going to make the government efficient and streamline it’s function thereby saving the American taxpayer $2T, later revised downwards to $1T. Like the Cheeto lies, this Muskrat lie never came to be and as a matter of fact cost WE the People dearly.

It’s now estimated that the savings that the racist and apartheid supporter cost the American taxpayer $11-15B due to DOGE activities and cuts to governmental agencies. OBM head Voight, "We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected. When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work because they are increasingly viewed as the villains. We want their funding to be shut down..."

Government agencies have had to rehire people back and worse yet even though federal workers wanted to return they were paid but not allowed to return. This became spendthrift Cheeto mismanagement at its worse. No wonder he bankrupted 5 companies and he will more than likely bankrupt the federal government on his way out the door due to his taxcuts for the wealthy.

And the above losses don’t account for the $220B loss in tax revenue due to the firing of 28% of IRS employees. Never has it been more clear that a vote for a wealthy Nazi bigoted racist Republican at any level in government is a major mistake.

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Francine Koski's avatar
Francine Koski
Jul 12

It’s a terrible situation the trump(a convicted felon, and a main perpetrator in the crime ! He is in a prime suspect and in the perfect position to block the information.

I’m so sorry 😢 for your pain and suffering. I hope that the files will be exposed by a different source. Truly 💔

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