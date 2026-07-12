This past week's commentaries
Well, it’s been quite a day with the unexpected death of Lindsey Graham. I’ve had some things to say about it…
I’m also sharing some of what I covered this past week here in case you missed anything. Please make sure to spend some time learning about Dr. Annie Andrews, who is the Democratic nominee to replace the now deceased Lindsey Graham. I spoke with her last week.
The written word…
$40 trillion in debt. 61% of Gen Z can’t name independence. This is how republics die.
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The Nazi Republican’s Big Lie: Cost Of DOGE
The world’s wealthiest Muskrat, thanks to US government contracts, got on stage with another malignant narcissist and lied to the American people that he was going to make the government efficient and streamline it’s function thereby saving the American taxpayer $2T, later revised downwards to $1T. Like the Cheeto lies, this Muskrat lie never came to be and as a matter of fact cost WE the People dearly.
It’s now estimated that the savings that the racist and apartheid supporter cost the American taxpayer $11-15B due to DOGE activities and cuts to governmental agencies. OBM head Voight, "We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected. When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work because they are increasingly viewed as the villains. We want their funding to be shut down..."
Government agencies have had to rehire people back and worse yet even though federal workers wanted to return they were paid but not allowed to return. This became spendthrift Cheeto mismanagement at its worse. No wonder he bankrupted 5 companies and he will more than likely bankrupt the federal government on his way out the door due to his taxcuts for the wealthy.
And the above losses don’t account for the $220B loss in tax revenue due to the firing of 28% of IRS employees. Never has it been more clear that a vote for a wealthy Nazi bigoted racist Republican at any level in government is a major mistake.
It’s a terrible situation the trump(a convicted felon, and a main perpetrator in the crime ! He is in a prime suspect and in the perfect position to block the information.
I’m so sorry 😢 for your pain and suffering. I hope that the files will be exposed by a different source. Truly 💔