Well, it’s been quite a day with the unexpected death of Lindsey Graham. I’ve had some things to say about it…

I’m also sharing some of what I covered this past week here in case you missed anything. Please make sure to spend some time learning about Dr. Annie Andrews, who is the Democratic nominee to replace the now deceased Lindsey Graham. I spoke with her last week.

The written word…

The spoken word…

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