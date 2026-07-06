The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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John D.'s avatar
John D.
Jul 6

Senator Mike Lee of Utah has been saying that the photo taken on the train this weekend was staged by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Mike Lee is an adherent to the Nazi Playbook, and his voters in Utah are collaborators. It is, unfortunately, another way nations fade and die.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
Jul 6

Thank you Steve. We need to revive and strengthen our civics and history curricula and develop more national service programs. We are doing our nation a serious disservice when we fail to make sure that our young people understand what this country stands for.

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