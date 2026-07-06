Mathematics is a language.

It’s among the oldest languages of civilization, and unlike politics, it doesn’t lie.

It tells the truth whether anyone wants to hear it or not.

America’s political class has become illiterate in that language.

The arithmetic of decline is all around us.

The national debt has crossed $40 trillion. That number is so vast that it ceases to mean anything to most people. It becomes a blur of zeros. A slogan. A talking point. A campaign promise to ignore.

So translate it into time.

A million seconds is about 12 days.

A billion seconds is roughly 33 years.

A trillion seconds is approximately 32,000 years.

Forty trillion seconds is more than 1.2 million years.

That’s the scale of the obligation being handed to people who haven’t yet been born.

There is no patriotic way to describe it. There is only honesty. The message we’re sending to our descendants is brutally simple: f*ck you.

It’s the message of the locust to its grandchildren. Consume everything. Leave nothing. Call it freedom. Then congratulate yourself for your patriotism.

There have only ever been roughly 700 million Americans who have lived beneath the flag of the republic. Half of them are alive right now.

Think about that for a moment.

Half of every American who has ever lived is breathing today. More than a third of those Americans are under the age of 30.

The republic will belong to them far longer than it belongs to any of us.

So how do they understand the inheritance they are receiving?

The answer is devastating.

A new survey from the Cato Institute found that 46 percent of Americans can’t identify what the nation’s 250th anniversary commemorates. Among Gen Z, the number rises to 61 percent. Only about four in 10 young Americans know that this anniversary marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

Pause over that.

The Declaration of Independence. Not an obscure treaty. Not an insignificant vote. Not a forgotten battle. The birth certificate of the United States of America.

Most young Americans can’t identify it. That isn’t merely ignorance. It’s a national emergency.

It’s fashionable to blame social media, smartphones or algorithms.

They deserve their share of criticism, but the deeper failure belongs to us. Parents. Schools. Universities. Political leaders. Media institutions.

Every generation inherits a responsibility to explain to the next why America matters. Too many of us simply stopped.

We’ve replaced civic education with credentialism. History with trivia. Citizenship with consumption. Patriotism with branding.

The founders understood something that modern America has forgotten: a republic can’t survive if its citizens don’t understand what it is.

Freedom isn’t self-executing.

Liberty isn’t inherited automatically like eye color. Self-government is learned. It’s practiced, defended, and is renewed by every generation.

The greatest danger to American liberty has never been disagreement. It’s never been argument, nor a fierce political competition.

The greatest danger has always been indifference. Ignorance is the oxygen that authoritarianism breathes. It’s the fertile soil in which fascism grows.

When people no longer understand the source of their freedoms, they stop recognizing the moment those freedoms are being stolen. They mistake spectacle for patriotism. They confuse noise with strength. They cheer for the man, while forgetting the Constitution.

Look around.

The signs of institutional decay are everywhere. Debt without restraint. Leadership without character. Politics without honor. Education without history. Citizenship without obligation.

This is what national vandalism looks like.

It doesn’t always announce itself with explosions. Sometimes it arrives quietly. A neglected classroom. An unread Constitution. An Independence Day speech that reduces the greatest political revolution in human history into another exercise in vanity and grievance.

Donald Trump’s address on America’s 250th Independence Day wasn’t simply disappointing. It was a diminishment. A small performance on a very large stage.

But there is something even more alarming than the speech itself.

It’s that millions of Americans — especially young Americans — lack the historical understanding to recognize why it was so profoundly unworthy of the occasion.

That realization should frighten every patriot more than the speech ever could because something precious has been stolen — not from the old, but from the young.

An inheritance has been interrupted. A chain has been broken.

The passing down of American patriotism isn’t automatic. It’s a gift and a responsibility.

The republic survives only when each generation explains to the next why the experiment matters — not because America has always been perfect because it hasn’t. Not because its history is free of injustice because it most certainly isn’t. But because its founding ideals remain the greatest statement of political equality ever committed to paper.

Those ideals deserve understanding. They deserve gratitude. Above all, they deserve defenders.

Perhaps we’ve spent too much time speaking about rights while forgetting obligations. Too much time demanding. Too little time contributing. Too much time celebrating freedom. Too little time explaining what freedom requires.

Responsibility isn’t an outdated virtue. It’s the indispensable one.

Obligation isn’t oppression. It’s citizenship.

If America is to recover itself, the work won’t begin with another election. It will begin in living rooms. At dinner tables. In classrooms. In libraries.

It will begin when parents tell their children why July 4 matters. Why the Declaration matters. Why Lincoln matters. Why the Constitution matters. Why liberty is always one generation away from extinction.

Mathematics tells us that debt compounds.

History tells us that ignorance does too.

The arithmetic is unforgiving, but unlike mathematics, history permits redemption.

If we choose it.

If we teach it.

If we earn it.

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