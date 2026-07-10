The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Nowhere to run
0:00
-11:30

Nowhere to run

PLUS: Holy Schmidt, it's Friday, so I'll be joining Jim Acosta TODAY at 4 pm ET!
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Steve Schmidt

Donald Trump is defending Graham Platner and persecuting an Olympian over preposterous vandalism at the reflecting pool. I break down the lies, Mitch McConnell’s health, and why America is facing a choice for its future:

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