Donald Trump is defending Graham Platner and persecuting an Olympian over preposterous vandalism at the reflecting pool. I break down the lies, Mitch McConnell’s health, and why America is facing a choice for its future:
Nowhere to run
PLUS: Holy Schmidt, it's Friday, so I'll be joining Jim Acosta TODAY at 4 pm ET!
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes