Salwan Georges/The New York Times

The American people deserve the truth.

Not spin, nor anonymous assurances.

The American people are owed candor when one of the most powerful elected officials in the country suffers a grave medical emergency. They are owed facts, not carefully curated assurances from political allies whose first instinct is to protect an institution, a party, or a reputation — particularly when those assurances come from people who have no credibility whatsoever.

Scott Jennings doesn’t have credibility, and neither do Senate Majority Leader John Thune and his number two John Barrasso from Wyoming.

For the record, an 84-year-old who had CPR performed on him before being put in an ambulance has a roughly six percent chance of ever walking out of a hospital.

I don’t believe Scott Jennings discussed Senate history with Mitch McConnell for 20 minutes.

I don’t believe McConnell discussed Senate business and the Iran war with any of his colleagues, and neither should you. Each of these people is unable to squarely answer a question about who won an election around which there’s no real or credible doubt.

The video footage of Mitch McConnell being loaded into the ambulance doesn’t seem to indicate much urgency, and typically there is only one reason for that.

Trust is earned in drops and lost in buckets, and the MAGA senators and Mitch McConnell’s staff are out of buckets.

I’ve lived through moments like this, and there was never any doubt about my representations under similar circumstances.

I wonder why.

When Vice President Dick Cheney underwent cardiac surgery, I understood that the credibility of the White House depended on telling the truth. Before speaking publicly, I met personally with the vice president in the recovery room. I saw him awake. I spoke with him. Only then did I tell the country what I knew to be true.

The difference between me and the men mentioned above — and every single person who works for Trump — is that I have credibility and integrity. They don’t.

The United States Senate isn’t a private corporation. It’s one of the principal governing institutions of the constitutional republic. Americans have a legitimate interest in knowing whether one of its senior members is capable of performing the duties of his office.

Whatever the ending may be the historical verdict on Mitch McConnell’s career is already taking shape. The high court of history is convening. The judgement will be appropriately brutal for service so unpatriotic and selfish.

He’s one of the greatest villains across America’s 250-year history.

Mitch McConnell destroyed the functioning and integrity of the US Senate, which was once known as the world’s greatest deliberative body.

Today, it’s a joke.

Mitch McConnell helped destroy the integrity of the US Supreme Court and the trust of the American people in it. He’s been an arsonist towards the rule of law in this country.

Mitch McConnell was precisely the type of man George Washington warned about in his farewell. He’s done incredible damage to the American republic.

He lived his life as a partisan cancer, and here at the end, he’s earned his looming two-word obituary: good riddance.

He leaves behind a Senate that’s become a battlefield where power eclipses principle, and procedural warfare has replaced persuasion.

He didn’t invent polarization.

He perfected its institutional application.

His refusal to allow Merrick Garland’s nomination even to receive a hearing marked a constitutional and political turning point. Four years later, his determination to confirm Amy Coney Barrett weeks before a presidential election established a second rule that directly contradicted the first.

Many Americans concluded that there were no rules at all.

Only power.

The damage extended beyond the Senate chamber.

Public confidence in the Supreme Court suffered enormously as millions came to see the institution not as an independent branch of government, but as another arena for raw political combat.

History will remember that, and so will history remember his relationship with Donald Trump.

No Republican leader understood Trump’s character more clearly.

Few warned more eloquently about it.

Yet when confronted with the defining challenge of his political life, Mitch McConnell repeatedly chose accommodation over confrontation.

He enabled what he knew.

He accepted what he condemned.

He preserved his conference, while weakening the republic.

That cowardice will be his epithet, and when he meets the supreme judge of the universe the grace he will need is something he didn’t practice in this life.

Mitch McConnell leaves behind a Senate that is weaker than the one he inherited, a judiciary viewed by millions with deeper suspicion than before, and a political culture in which power too often became an end unto itself.

He lived his life as a constitutional vandal who lifted a fascist he despised into a position to wreck the institutions McConnell professed to revere, but really didn’t.

He used those institutions to enrich his corrupt family and staff who were infamous for erecting what were called “toll booth” agencies in Washington, DC, which demand payment to them before any interest may see the big boss.

One thing that I think you deserve to know is the rumours and innuendo that flow through the small world of politics and media in DC about the lives of America’s most powerful leaders.

The one irrefutable piece of evidence from the whole sordid McConnell spectacle seems to confirm the rumors that McConnell’s marriage to Elaine Chao, presently galavanting around China, was a sham.

Here was the 84-year-old’s wife after learning he’d been taken by ambulance to hospital after having CPR conducted on him:

Elaine Chao meets with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng three days after Mitch McConnell was taken by ambulance from his home

What a love story.

The United States has become a republic of lies.

The lying is ceaseless, unrelenting and pathetic, yet it’s the defining ethos of this low and squalid era during which insurrectionists serve in Congress and an adjudicated rapist lives in the White House.

Some people may read this, and say it’s a bit harsh.

I mean every word.

Every American patriot should feel the deepest contempt towards Mitch McConnell, one of the most terrible Americans of this or any age.

Personally, I don’t believe he will ever step foot again on the floor of the US Senate.

His public record is complete, and it’s utterly ignominious.

Mitch McConnell ran for the United States Senate in 1980 against a career politician named Walter “Dee” Huddleston, promising to serve two terms.

Here was the famous ad that elected Mitch McConnell to the US Senate:

The dogs are long gone, but I finally learned their names: karma.

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