The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Roemer McPhee's avatar
Roemer McPhee
Jul 10

When McConnell and Trump die it will be far too late.

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Zija Pulp's avatar
Zija Pulp
Jul 10

How is it that guys like McConnell—clearly corrupt and bad for politics—are voted in time and again?

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