Can Lindsey Graham finally be defeated?

Lindsey Graham has spent decades mastering one political skill above all others: survival. In this conversation, part of The Save America Movement ”Fighting Democrats” series, I sat down with Dr. Annie Andrews — a pediatrician, mother, and Democratic candidate for the United States Senate — to discuss why she believes that era can finally come to an end. We explore Graham’s political evolution, the exhaustion many South Carolinians feel with performative politics, and why this race is shaping up to be one of the most consequential Senate contests of 2026.

Drawing on her experience caring for children and families, Dr. Andrews offers a perspective that is rarely heard in Washington. She speaks candidly about the youth mental health crisis, the pressures facing parents, and the importance of rebuilding trust in public service through competence rather than spectacle. The conversation also examines the coalition she believes can win — from independents to disaffected Republicans — and why recent polling suggests this race is far more competitive than many political insiders expected.

If you’re interested in understanding where the fight for the Senate will be won or lost — and in meeting one of the candidates seeking to reshape that battlefield — you won’t want to miss this discussion. It’s a thoughtful, substantive conversation about leadership, accountability, and why South Carolina may be one of the most important political stories in America over the next 16 months.

Hope you’ll have a listen to what Dr. Andrews has to say.

Share

Leave a comment