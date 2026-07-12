The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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John D.'s avatar
John D.
Jul 12Edited

Character, in the long run, is the decisive factor in the life of the individual and nations alike.

— Theodore Roosevelt

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Laurence G's avatar
Laurence G
Jul 12Edited

Excellent commentary on a MOST despicable bottom feeder. He was never consistent on policy, with a broken "moral compass" that pointed in the direction of his own self interests. He won't be missed...he can join Mitch.

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