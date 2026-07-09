Official photo of Allied Heads of State and Government at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026 (Photo credit: NATO)

Honor.

It’s among the oldest words in the English language, and one of the least understood.

Honor can’t be purchased.

It can’t be inherited.

It can’t be manufactured by a public relations firm, a propaganda ministry, or an army of sycophants willing to applaud every lie.

Honor is earned.

It’s revealed.

It’s measured by restraint when restraint is difficult. By courage when courage is costly. By dignity when humiliation would be easier. By sacrifice when selfishness is rewarded.

It’s the invisible force that binds together families, military units, republics, and civilizations.

When honor dies, something far greater than reputation is lost. A nation begins to decay.

Donald Trump has become a stain on American honor. Not because his opponents dislike him. Not because of his politics. Not because he is a Republican.

He has become a stain because he has degraded the dignity of the presidency until the office itself has become hostage to his appetites, his impulses, his vanity, and his endless need to dominate every room he enters.

America has never had a president less capable of governing himself. And no man who can’t govern himself is fit to govern a great republic.

Watch him:

There’s no discipline, composure, curiosity, humility, or capacity for reflection.

Only grievance, impulse, performance and chaos.

The NATO summit should have been a demonstration of American leadership at one of the most dangerous moments since the end of the Cold War.

Russia continues its murderous war against Ukraine. China grows stronger. Iran remains unstable — despite declarations of victory from Washington.

The democratic world required steadiness. Instead, it received spectacle.

The president of the United States referred to the “Islamic Republic of Japan.”

Think about that.

The commander in chief of the world’s most powerful military confused Japan with Iran, while addressing one of the most consequential strategic crises on Earth.

It would have been funny if it weren’t so humiliating.

He again rattled the saber toward Greenland.

He insulted allies whose sons and daughters have fought and died beside Americans from Normandy to Kandahar.

He transformed what should have been a gathering of allied democracies into another episode in the endless reality show that has become his presidency.

Around the table sat leaders representing nations that have stood with America through triumph and tragedy. They deserved respect. The American people deserved dignity.

Instead, they watched another performance defined by self-absorption, vulgarity, and confusion.

The tragedy isn’t merely that Donald Trump embarrasses himself.

The tragedy is that he embarrasses us. Every American soldier serving overseas. Every diplomat. Every intelligence officer. Every business leader. Every student wearing an American flag on their backpack while studying abroad. Every citizen who has ever taken pride in the simple privilege of carrying an American passport.

The damage can’t be measured by polling. It can’t be measured by stock prices. It can’t be measured by partisan applause. It’s measured in something infinitely harder to restore: respect.

For 80 years, the United States led the greatest alliance in human history because our allies believed that America’s word meant something. That our commitments endured beyond elections. That our presidents understood the difference between strength and swagger.

Strength requires confidence.

Swagger requires insecurity.

Donald Trump has spent a lifetime confusing the two.

The consequences are now visible to the world.

Meanwhile, his much-celebrated triumph over Iran begins to dissolve beneath the weight of reality.

This is always the way with demagogues. Declarations substitute for strategy. Boasts substitute for achievement. Television substitutes for statecraft.

Reality always arrives. It’s undefeated.

History is filled with loud men who believed they could bend reality to their will. History remembers almost none of them kindly.

The greatest American presidents possessed an attribute that Donald Trump entirely lacks. They understood that the office didn’t exist to magnify themselves. They existed to elevate the office.

Washington surrendered power.

Lincoln bore unbearable sorrow without surrendering his humanity.

Eisenhower understood that alliances were America’s greatest strategic advantage.

George H. W. Bush assembled the coalition that liberated Kuwait because he understood that legitimacy matters.

Ronald Reagan never confused theatricality with seriousness when America’s security was at stake.

Donald Trump confuses them every day.

Honor demands self-control, discipline, and the ability to distinguish between personal vanity and national interest.

Donald Trump possesses none of these qualities.

There will come a day when another president of the United States stands before the leaders of the democratic world.

When that day comes, an apology will be owed — not for America, never for America — but for the disgrace inflicted upon America’s name by the man who confused personal narcissism with patriotism.

The apology should be simple.

We remember who we are. We remember what this republic stands for. We remember that American greatness has never rested upon the volume of one man’s voice, but upon the character of a free people determined to remain worthy of the inheritance they received.

Honor isn’t an abstraction.

It’s the foundation upon which republics either stand…or collapse.

The American people now face a choice far greater than one election.

It’s a choice between a politics of honor and a politics of shame. Between dignity and vulgarity. Between a republic that commands respect and one that demands attention.

History will remember which path we chose.

So will our children…and so will the world.

If there was ever a "Fighting Democrat," it's Sydney Kamlager-Dove. The California congresswoman never pulls a punch, which is why you don't want to miss her live conversation with me TODAY at 12 pm ET. Rep. Kamlager-Dove will discuss how she's fighting on behalf of people who've been detained by ICE in her district, the chaos unfolding on Capitol Hill, Trump's nonsense and more. Brought to you by The Save America Movement. Hope you’ll join us.

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