The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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mary M keymer's avatar
mary M keymer
Jul 9

His behavior yesterday was so atrocious that I walked around talking to myself. I cannot understand where is the outrage by everybody . The press, the republicans, the democrats, why aren't they screaming ? The "Islamic Republic of Japan " please somebody step up and do something. When it gets this bad I start to wonder what my neighbors who support him are thinking. Do they know what he did yesterday ? When I saw Joe at that debate I was horrified. I knew he had lost the election right there . But the shithead gets a pass no matter how offensive he is. His party stands there and does nothing, absolutley nothing. To me it feels like he is a spinning top that is out of control and going to crash. The Platner story should have been second or third in importance yesterday and this a.m. ,but nope what the maniac did isn't on an endless loop so people can see how senile he is. He gets a pass again. sad and angry in america

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
Jul 9Edited

Any apology by future presidents will be meaningless. Biden spent four years trying to repair all the damage Trump did during his first term, and in an instant—Trump f*ed it all up!

There’s no coming back from this—all our allies have been heading for the exits, decoupling from America, and making side economic and security agreements outside the US. Granted, a complete decoupling will take years, but during the next major economic downturn, the flight to safety won’t be the US dollar (treasuries); let that sink in!

Personally, I think the whole “they didn’t support us in this war” crap is just another deflection! Trump again mentioned taking Greenland again, and lo and behold, Putin once again has his back against the wall—another way to make sure NATO minus the US may be forced to divert much needed resources to defend themselves in Greenland, while possibly being attacked by Russia—they have been probing western defenses in NATO countries.

My point, Trump and America will never be trusted, we no longer can provide security in the Middle East, so our usefulness to the world has diminished greatly. And our long-term security (Trump has decimated our military and Intelligence agencies of our best and brightest), is at stake—he’s turned these agencies to fight the imaginary foe from within.

Bottom line, I’m not sure where we go from here, but unless something changes drastically—our future is definitely not looking bright, and no amount of apologies or groveling will make a difference.😎

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