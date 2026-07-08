The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Cathleen Labate's avatar
Cathleen Labate
Jul 8

Just brilliant analysis...especially the line:The misjudgments of 80-year-olds carry a unique burden — not because of their age — but because they are less likely to live with the full consequences of the decisions they make.

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
Jul 8

Indeed, the Platner candidacy says a lot about not just the Democratic Party, but the political process in this country. The lack of seriousness that pervades American politics, at least in part, can be traced back to the changes in the way political parties select candidates. I’m old enough to remember when candidates were selected by conventions, and some would complain that the real selection were made in smoke-filled rooms.

Well, primaries supplanted the smoke-filled rooms and conventions. But can anyone argue that this has improved the quality of candidates? I doubt that Graham Platner, Marjorie Taylor Green, John Fetterman, Lauren Boebert or Donald Trump would have emerged as candidates in that era. Primaries have given inordinate power to attention seeking candidates adept at manipulating media and both mass and social media have further amplified their voices. The primary election itself gives inordinate power in selecting candidates to the most extreme and committed voters, and primaries are themselves used as threats against candidates who can’t cater successfully to those extremes.

If we manage to survive as a democracy past November, we must reform so many of the glaring structural weaknesses exposed by Trump regime and more broadly. Part of that must include changes to the primary system. I personally would like to see non-partisan ranked choice voting that would allow the majority of voters to sift through the candidates, rather than ceding that power to the few extremists that show up for a June Primary.

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