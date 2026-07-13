The truth about Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham died this weekend, and many are choosing to remember the man he once was instead of the harm he ultimately inflicted. I break down Lindsey Graham's real legacy as a power-hungry, pilot fish who wished to destroy the American republic.
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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