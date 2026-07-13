The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
The truth about Lindsey Graham
0:00
-11:24

The truth about Lindsey Graham

Steve Schmidt's avatar
Steve Schmidt

Lindsey Graham died this weekend, and many are choosing to remember the man he once was instead of the harm he ultimately inflicted. I break down Lindsey Graham's real legacy as a power-hungry, pilot fish who wished to destroy the American republic.

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