The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
MAGA is falling apart
0:00
-8:03

MAGA is falling apart

Steve Schmidt's avatar
Steve Schmidt

ICE has killed another person, Joan Sebastian Guerrero, in Maine, while the war with Iran continues. I break down the ongoing atrocities of Trump’s regime, and why MAGA must be burned to the ground in order to save America:

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