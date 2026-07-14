MAGA is falling apart

ICE has killed another person, Joan Sebastian Guerrero, in Maine, while the war with Iran continues. I break down the ongoing atrocities of Trump’s regime, and why MAGA must be burned to the ground in order to save America:
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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