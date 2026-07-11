Dead Air: Weekend At Mitch's with Steve Schmidt & Dean Blundell

Thank you Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸, Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli, CO, Carol, LadyHistorian, and many others for tuning into today’s edition of “Dead Air” with Dean Blundell, and brought to you by The Save America Movement.

For those of you who missed it, here’s the recap of what we covered:

Nobody has seen Mitch McConnell in weeks. He’s reportedly hospitalized, senators are claiming conversations with him, but Washington is starting to look like a reboot of “Weekend at Bernie’s.” Dean and I sic the bloodhounds on the senator from Kentucky, just like he would do. We also wade into the Dems’ Graham Platner mess in Maine, Trump’s latest chaos, and react to the horrific murder of a Houston father at the hands of ICE.

Hope you’ll take a listen.

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