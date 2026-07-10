Has America reached another breaking point?

Thank you Christina Beck, Lisa N. Peterson, LeftieProf, Deeanna Burleson, Lisa 🌿🔍🔎🌿, and many others for tuning into today’s edition of “Oh Schmidt, It’s Friday” on “The Jim Acosta Show.” Nick Valencia also joined.

For those who missed it, I joined Jim for a wide-ranging conversation on the assault against democratic institutions, the use of government power, unanswered questions surrounding Mitch McConnell’s prolonged absence, and why today’s White House increasingly resembles a fortress instead of the People’s House.

Don’t miss this week’s episode.

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