The grievance machine with Steve Schmidt and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Karen Wesley, Marissa Levine, Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸, Patricia Pustell, and many others for tuning into my conversation with California Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove, as part of The Save America Movement’s “Fighting Democrat” series.

For those who missed it, we had a wide-ranging conversation on the dysfunction in Congress, the Trump administration’s assault on democratic norms, the politics of grievance, and what Democrats must do to restore accountability and rebuild public trust.

Hope you’ll have a listen.

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