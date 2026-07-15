The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Epic incompetence
0:00
-9:51

Epic incompetence

Donald Trump has always been a failure, from Atlantic City to the Iran war, and the crackpots and criminals he has assembled around him guarantee MAGA will not hold. Today, I break down the most corrupt cabinet in American history, and why Trump’s regime is headed for collapse:

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