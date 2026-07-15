Donald Trump has always been a failure, from Atlantic City to the Iran war, and the crackpots and criminals he has assembled around him guarantee MAGA will not hold. Today, I break down the most corrupt cabinet in American history, and why Trump’s regime is headed for collapse:
Epic incompetence
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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