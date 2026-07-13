Dead Air: No sanitizing the sinners | Steve Schmidt & Dean Blundell

Thank you Susan DRENNAN GABRIEL, Jim the Historian, Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸, Miss Myra, and many others for tuning into today’s edition of “Dead Air,” with Dean Blundell and me, and brought to you by The Save America Movement.

For those who missed it:

On today’s episode of Dead Air, we cut through the spin surrounding three stories that speak to the decay of American political life: the political vacuum left by Lindsey Graham’s death, the unanswered questions surrounding Mitch McConnell’s condition, and what may be one of the most alarming assaults on press freedom in modern American history.

We examine the carefully managed public messaging surrounding Mitch McConnell’s hospitalization, arguing that the American people deserve transparency from a man who has served at the highest levels of government for decades. The conversation explores what has — and hasn’t — been disclosed, and why the absence of clear information fuels growing public skepticism.

We talked about Lindsey Graham’s legacy. I argue that Graham wasn’t merely another Republican senator, but one of the central architects of Donald Trump’s consolidation of power inside the Republican Party. His combination of institutional influence, political cynicism, and personal loyalty to Trump was singular — and leaves behind a void that is unlikely to be filled.

The episode concludes with a discussion of reports that the Department of Justice, acting at the direction of the White House, has subpoenaed four New York Times reporters —Tyler Pager, Eric Lipton, Eric Schmitt, and Julian E. Barnes — following their reporting on Donald Trump’s use of a Qatari aircraft lacking defensive countermeasures. I argue that using the machinery of the federal government against journalists for doing their jobs is an attack on the First Amendment itself and another step toward the criminalization of independent journalism.

Throughout the conversation, we place each story within a larger pattern: the erosion of constitutional norms, the corruption of democratic institutions, and the growing willingness of political power to substitute intimidation for accountability. It’s a sobering conversation about a country drifting further from the constitutional principles that once defined it.

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