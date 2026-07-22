A complete collapse

As Pete Hegseth faces sharp questioning from Jon Ossoff over the Trump administration's national security decisions, concerns about accountability continue to mount. I explain the broader ramifications for U.S. foreign policy and global stability.
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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