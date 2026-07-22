The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
A complete collapse
0:00
-10:33

A complete collapse

Steve Schmidt's avatar
Steve Schmidt

As Pete Hegseth faces sharp questioning from Jon Ossoff over the Trump administration's national security decisions, concerns about accountability continue to mount. I explain the broader ramifications for U.S. foreign policy and global stability.

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