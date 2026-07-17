The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Donald Trump will not stop the midterms
0:00
-9:20

Donald Trump will not stop the midterms

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Steve Schmidt

Donald Trump delivered the most unhinged address of his presidency last night on baseless claims of election fraud. I break down Trump’s assault on American democracy, and why his threats to the 2026 midterms is the most dangerous moment in the history of the republic:

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