Donald Trump will not stop the midterms

Donald Trump delivered the most unhinged address of his presidency last night on baseless claims of election fraud. I break down Trump’s assault on American democracy, and why his threats to the 2026 midterms is the most dangerous moment in the history of the republic:
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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