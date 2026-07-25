Dead Air: The Mitch Sitch with Steve Schmidt, Dean Blundell and Dr. Angela Rasmussen

Thank you Donna Ferrato, Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸, Dougie Fresh, Angie T, Stuart Cohen, and many others for tuning into today’s episode of “Dead Air” with Dean Blundell, and brought to you by The Save America Movement.

Here’s a recap of what we covered if you missed it:

Kentucky's senior senator is a real man of mystery. Mitch McConnell hasn't been seen in public for 40 days. Dean and I talked about how getting to the bottom of this mystery isn’t optional.

Plus: SAM Science Chair Dr. Angela Rasmussen was back as the Cyclospora lettuce outbreak expands to nine states. Can we link Donald Trump's blatant corruption to a crippling stomach bug that may have already hit more than 11,000 Americans? Of course.

Hope you’ll tune in!

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