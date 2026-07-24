Toasting to Trump

As the White House Correspondents’ Dinner brings the media elite together with Donald Trump, the consequences of normalizing his attacks on democracy grow clearer. I break down the media’s surrender to Trump, and warn of what comes next:
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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