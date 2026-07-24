The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Toasting to Trump
0:00
-8:04

Toasting to Trump

PLUS: I’ll be joining “The Jim Acosta Show” at 4 pm ET today
Steve Schmidt's avatar
Steve Schmidt

As the White House Correspondents’ Dinner brings the media elite together with Donald Trump, the consequences of normalizing his attacks on democracy grow clearer. I break down the media’s surrender to Trump, and warn of what comes next:

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