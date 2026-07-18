Dead Air: the bar is in hell with Steve Schmidt, Dean Blundell and Tara Palmeri

Thank you Leslye Colvin, Susan DRENNAN GABRIEL, Melissa Tart, Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸, CO, and many others for tuning into today’s episode of “Dead Air,” with Dean Blundell and our special guest Tara Palmeri, and brought to you by The Save America Movement.

For those who missed it, today’s episode of "Dead Air" is coming at you harder and faster than a Blue Angels flyover at a Florida Beach. We tackle Pentagon Pete's plans to provide gender-affirming care to the troops, the ex-wife of the ICE agent who shot and killed Joan Sebastian Guerrero exposing him as a violent loser who should never have been given a gun. Tara joined us to discuss Todd Blanche's humiliation in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Epstein survivors. Oh, and did you see Sen. Jon Ossoff's masterful takedown of DNI nominee Jay Clayton? If competence is your thing then you need to tune in.

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