Iran war update with Steve Schmidt, Ken Harbaugh & Malcolm Nance

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Kiwi Rebel, Jennifer Brown, Melissa Tart, and many others for tuning into today’s The Save America Movement Iran war update with Ken of The Ken Harbaugh Show and Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance.

For those who missed it, we discussed the ongoing war with Iran, which is clearly a failed strategic endeavor. We condemn the Trump administration’s removal of the names of the four U.S. service members killed in Iran-linked attacks from official casualty lists — a disgraceful act of stolen valor. The handling of the war is an escalating quagmire characterized by impulsiveness, a lack of historical awareness, and a failure to protect American interests, or properly honor the fallen. Lastly, we discussed the administration’s potential efforts to politicize the military and suppress the midterm elections.

I hope you’ll tune in.

Share

Leave a comment