Iran war update: ceasefire in flames

Thank you Gloria J. Maloney, Melissa Tart, Angie T, Jackie Resists, Frances, and many others for tuning into today’s Iran war update with Ken of The Ken Harbaugh Show and me, brought to you by The Save America Movement.

Here’s what you missed:

Two more Americans are dead. Another is missing. The war is widening, and in this conversation we ask the question Washington refuses to confront: is America losing because of its enemies, or because of its own leadership?

We argue that the greatest threat facing the United States is a collapse of strategic leadership at the White House and the Pentagon. We discuss a dangerous erosion of military professionalism, the consequences of politicizing the armed forces, and why Iran appears to be seizing the strategic initiative, while America’s credibility deteriorates.

We also talk about the betrayal felt by Iranian dissidents who trusted American promises, only to be left behind, and we explain why every day the war continues without a coherent strategy raises the risk of more American lives being lost.

It’s a sober, urgent conversation about leadership, accountability and the price of strategic failure.

Hope you’ll take a listen.

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