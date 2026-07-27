Welker's shame

Kristen Welker laughed along with fascist Stephen Miller at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. Today, I talk about her shameful conduct, Donald Trump's disgraceful speech, and the decline of the press corps:
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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