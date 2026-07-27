The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Welker's shame
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-8:49

Welker's shame

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Steve Schmidt

Kristen Welker laughed along with fascist Stephen Miller at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. Today, I talk about her shameful conduct, Donald Trump's disgraceful speech, and the decline of the press corps:

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