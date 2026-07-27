Dead Air: Fourth estate failures

Thank you Lisa Gonzalez, Christopher Campbell, Vicki Whicker, Susan DRENNAN GABRIEL, Melissa Tart, and others for tuning into today’s episode of “Dead Air” with Dean Blundell and special guest Jenn Budd, brought to you by The Save America Movement.

If you missed it, here’s what we covered:

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was more than an embarrassing spectacle. It was a public confession of institutional failure. The people entrusted with holding power accountable laughed, applauded, and socialized with the very figures undermining American democracy. Journalism isn’t performance. It’s a public trust. Edward R. Murrow understood that. Too many of today’s media elites don’t.

Former ICE agent and whistleblower Jenn Budd then joined us for a sobering conversation about the culture inside America’s immigration enforcement system. She described an institution where abuse, dehumanization, and a lack of accountability have become normalized, while political leaders and much of the national media avert their eyes from what’s happening in their name.

We closed with an unflinching assessment of the Democratic Party. At the moment America most needs a disciplined, competent, and relentless opposition, Democrats remain strategically adrift, financially weakened, and poorly led. The stakes couldn’t be higher. Defeating MAGA will require far more than outrage. It will require a party prepared to meet history with clarity, courage, and competence.

NOTE: This conversation summary was generated using AI.

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