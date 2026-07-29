Lindsey’s rotten legacy

Lindsey Graham’s funeral was as disgraceful as he was. Today, I break down his legacy as a power-hungry errand boy who was effectively a foreign agent:
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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