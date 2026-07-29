The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Lindsey’s rotten legacy
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-8:37

Lindsey’s rotten legacy

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Steve Schmidt

Lindsey Graham’s funeral was as disgraceful as he was. Today, I break down his legacy as a power-hungry errand boy who was effectively a foreign agent:

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