Where’s Mitch? Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear demands answers

Thank you We the People United!, Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸, Miss Myra, Dannys, Heidi Iwasko, and many others for tuning into my conversation with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as part of the The Save America Movement ‘Fighting Democrat’ series.

Governor Beshear joined me for a conversation about leadership, accountability and the obligations that come with public office at a moment when the American people are demanding answers about Mitch McConnell’s prolonged absence from public life. Public office is a public trust, and there can be no ambiguity about whether those entrusted with power are capable of exercising it.

We discussed what governing with integrity looks like, why elected leaders must serve every citizen rather than every faction, and how reckless foreign policy and self-inflicted economic damage are hurting working Americans. Governor Beshear made the case that Democratic governors are showing the country what competent leadership looks like through results, not slogans, while arguing the party must once again compete everywhere in America — not just where it is comfortable. Above all, the conversation was a reminder that before we are Republicans or Democrats, we are Americans, and the country’s future depends on leaders who remember that simple truth.

NOTE: This conversation summary was generated using AI.

The search is on for Mitch…

Today, The Save America Movement is pounding the pavement in Washington, DC, asking for help in the search for the Kentucky Governor. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please keep it to yourself. He would.

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