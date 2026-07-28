The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
This is no golden age
0:00
-8:32

This is no golden age

Steve Schmidt's avatar
Steve Schmidt

Donald Trump lied to voters in Michigan yesterday about the state of the economy under his presidency. With 99 days until the midterms, I break down Trump's derangement, and why MAGA will lose in November:

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture