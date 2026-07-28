This is no golden age

Donald Trump lied to voters in Michigan yesterday about the state of the economy under his presidency. With 99 days until the midterms, I break down Trump's derangement, and why MAGA will lose in November:
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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