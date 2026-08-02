The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Margaret Munson's avatar
Margaret Munson
3h

You DO NOT look like a potato ! You look like a cutie

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Lisa Farlin's avatar
Lisa Farlin
3h

Not a potato!! More like an Ewok! 😁♥️

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