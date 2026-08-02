This past week's commentaries
My human siblings think I look like a potato in this photo. What do you think?
If you’re looking to catch up on what you may have missed this past week in US politics, here’s just some of what my dad covered…
My human siblings think I look like a potato in this photo. What do you think?
If you’re looking to catch up on what you may have missed this past week in US politics, here’s just some of what my dad covered…
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You DO NOT look like a potato ! You look like a cutie
Not a potato!! More like an Ewok! 😁♥️