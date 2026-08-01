The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Carol Ellis's avatar
Carol Ellis
1dEdited

It is legal in Maine to marry and have children with a second cousin, so why are you making this a problem Steve? I really don't understand. The couple are grown adults in a mutual loving relationship. Some people may have a problem with it, but some people have a problem with LGBTQ candidates too.

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Betty Moyers's avatar
Betty Moyers
1d

Our problem is NOT the Democratic Party.

Our problem is the REPUBLICAN PARTY that turned into the TRUMP PARTY. How the Democrats react is certainly going to be our problem if Trump is alive and continues his corrupt regime, but please stop acting like your former party doesn’t own this entire incompetent shit show.

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