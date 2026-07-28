The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CHARLES G DAVIS's avatar
CHARLES G DAVIS
5d

NOW! If the country had backbone, we wouldn’t stand for this!

Reply
Share
8 replies
mary M keymer's avatar
mary M keymer
5d

Yes I will vote in person. I don't trust Florida. My signiture changes and I don't want that to be the excuse to throw my vote out. I saw the amounts of money raised by the GOP. It's in the millions while the DNC has raised only two million and is in debt. Doesn't that tell the leaders of the party that they are without support..Can't they quietly step aside or at least promise too after the election. Tell the younger generations they know it's time to pass the torch. Do it without a lot of bad legacy coverage .. One can hope ..lost in america

Reply
Share
16 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture