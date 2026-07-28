Watch this clip from the night the Iran War began six months ago from Alex Holder, a documentary filmmaker who was given extraordinary access to Lindsey Graham:

The war has now cost 18 American lives (though the Defense Department has lowered that number, now reporting that 14 American troops have been killed in the war), 600 American wounded, and $113.3 billion dollars.

It has ceded control of the most vital economic artery in the world to Iran — a theocratic terror state that killed tens of thousands of mostly young protestors this year.

It has expended vast quantities of American munitions not easily replaced.

It has flooded the Russian tyrant Putin’s despotic gangster state with pallets of petro cash.

It cost these Iranian children everything as well:

Iranian Foreign Media Department via Reuters

They were wiped out by an order transmitted from Trump to Hegseth to AI.

Welcome to a brave new world.

The Saudis have also taken their first steps to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Last night, the Ukrainian armed forces continued their defense of freedom by striking an Iranian cargo vessel in the Caspian Sea on the Iranian/Russian border, combining two theaters of war physically that have been merging together for some time.

America, of course, stands largely isolationist and alone in a storm of Trump’s making, where an awful truth is revealing itself from within the thick cloud of his lies, gaslighting and propaganda.

A new axis has gathered.

They are at war with America, while America is at war with itself, and led by a latter day Nero who is corrupt, evil, sick, demented, and unfit beyond any measure of description because all words fail to capture the grotesquerie of his conduct.

Gladly, we need no words because of his oppressive ubiquity and the non-stop broadcasting of the evidence by a corrupt media that bears out the truth of my claims.

For all time, the clarity of what Trump was will be perfectly clear, as will the perfidy of a frivolous and gilded elite that have become cartoons of caricatures inside of a farce that is a truly great tragedy.

My god. We live in a despicable age.

Whatever lower time may have been than this in the character of banality of powerful people in America — or maybe anywhere those that lived through it — at least had the small mercy of not being forced to live within the decay as if we were cast in Trump’s version of “The Truman Show,” which of course, in real-life was filmed in Matt Gaetz’s boyhood home.

There’s a famous photo from the dark days of the Third Reich when an entire nation submitted to a great tyranny by choice, and became hypnotized by hate, enamored by cruelty, and committed to killing:

Spot the dissident.

Who would you have been in that photograph?

Here in America in 2026, should that photograph be replicated in any fair fashion, it would show 70% of the country with their middle fingers in the air aimed at the man whose mental illness has convinced him of his own divinity.

The American people are defiant and untameable at heart, but have been long abused by a caste of powerful interests that constantly collude, while occasionally feigning adversarial postures with one another for the pleasure of the plebes they seek to manipulate with the theater of their corruptions.

Like I said, it’s an appalling time.

The American people are going to get a peak behind the curtain at the madness of Lindsey Graham. It will be a horror.

The frivolousness around life and death, peace and war, and American kids, will be a shocking event for this country.

Mark my words. What people will see will detonate the status quo of American politics.

Shocking won’t be the word.

There are 99 days until the election.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

All elections are choices. Some choices aren’t great, but mostly they’re clear.

A few weeks back, I was sitting in front of a young family at a baseball game in Toronto when I heard the little boy behind me ask his father if the devil was real because if he was, he wanted to switch from being a Blue Jays’ fan to an Angels’ fan because a blue jay is just a bird, he said.

I sat there for a moment, alone in my thoughts, and answered the question for myself.

The devil is real. He came to the People’s House carrying a cross wrapped in the flag, as the fascists were long ago predicted to do.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

We have a choice to make.

Our descendants will judge us all.

When that day comes let it be known that I took a stand against the wrong.

I hope you will too because, together, as an American people, we’re unconquerable.

None of us should ever get in line either — not after what has happened to this country through a long night of decay and neglect.

Today at 1:30pm ET, Brian Tyler Cohen joins me to discuss his new book, “The Day After: How to Wield Power in a Post-Trump World.” As Cohen puts it, "we're not teetering on the brink of autocracy, we've fallen off the cliff of democracy."

We’ll discuss how Republicans have abused power, how Democrats have too often refused to exercise power even when they held it, and what it will actually take for the Democratic party to wield power effectively if they're fortunate enough to win a free and fair election in the post-Trump world. Don't miss it.

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