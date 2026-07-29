Save America Movement flyers that will be distributed across Washington, DC, beginning today

Lindsey Graham remains dead this morning, as Mitch McConnell remains missing.

With regard to whether McConnell is with us still matters little because he has been against us all for long enough to have mattered, as he desecrated what was once the greatest deliberative body in the world.

“Lindsey’s Game” is the name of the documentary that was being filmed by British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was given extraordinary access to Lindsey Graham. He thus became witness to a necrotizing rot in the American republic at a hinge of history.

Holder has documented the actions of one of the most frivolous, deranged, easily manipulated, psychologically needy, and morally reprehensible men of a supremely rotten era. He has taken us into the room where war is manufactured out of ego and fear, and where human beings are pawns in a game.

Holder appeared on CNN with Kaitlin Collins last night to share more extraordinary footage, which I have predicted will have a seismic impact on American politics when it lands because, in a very real sense, it is like Spielberg’s imagined “Disclosure Day.”

Lindsey was sloppy, careless, arrogant and unrestrained after years of the MAGA narcotic flowing freely in his veins. He recorded everyone without ever mentioning it to them.

It has left an extraordinary record. I don’t have to see another clip to know exactly what it will reveal. In fact, I didn’t need to see the first one before I wrote this on Monday:

Holder said this about Lindsey Graham to Kaitlin Collins:

The respect that I think he got from other leaders was fascinating. The calls he would get from other senators and other leaders around the world to help them on their various issues was really quite unbelievable to capture and to see.

These people didn’t respect Lindsey Graham. He was their mark. He may have been the most easily manipulated senator in US history, a downscale hee haw ‘Manchurian Candidate,’ who operated at high noon as a puppet for any hand of any leader he could find.

He was precisely what I said he was in Rolling Stone many years ago:

People try to analyze Lindsey through the prism of the manifest inconsistencies that exist between things that he used to believe and what he’s doing now. The way to understand him is to look at what’s consistent. And essentially what he is in American politics is what, in the aquatic world, would be a pilot fish: a smaller fish that hovers about a larger predator, like a shark, living off of its detritus. That’s Lindsey. And when he swam around the McCain shark, broadly viewed as a virtuous and good shark, Lindsey took on the patina of virtue. But wherever the apex shark is, you find the Lindsey fish hovering about, and Trump’s the newest shark in the sea. Lindsey has a real draw to power — but he’s found it unattainable on his own merits.

Yet, in the end he evolved into something more. The evidence of what that was was on plain display across the clips played by Kaitlin Collins.

No one is calling what “that” is by its name.

No one is saying what needs to be said out loud.

Lindsey Graham, the United States senator from South Carolina, was effectively a foreign agent, the Jonathan Pollard of the US Senate, which made him utterly faithless to his constitutional duty and oath.

Lindsey Graham was Benjamin Netanyahu’s errand boy. The people of South Carolina took a back seat to a foreign nation that Lindsey Graham served above the interests of his own because he was needy enough to be manipulated to do so.

He is the most contemptible and pathetic human being I have ever physically met in my life.

What a shameful man.

Perhaps it would be best today to close with this reminder from George Washington about foreign entanglements:

It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world.

Oh, one last thing.

Lindsey Graham said Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are “the Roosevelt and Churchill” of this age. What an obscenity coming from an unmatched quisling of the era like Graham, a shallow warmonger and the Swiss Army knife of useful idiots, now gone, but not forgotten by all those powerful foreign interests that warmed their hand on the puppet’s back.

The Save America Movement’s ‘Fighting Democrat’ series returns with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as Mitch McConnell's disappearance becomes a full-blown crisis of accountability. The 84-year-old senator hasn't been seen in public in weeks, his own party is demanding answers, and Kentuckians are left in the dark. Live at 12 pm ET, Governor Beshear joins me to talk about what McConnell's vanishing act means for the people he's supposed to represent, and what it really means to govern for everyone in his state: Democrats, Republicans and independents alike. Don't miss this conversation!

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