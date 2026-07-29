The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Roemer McPhee's avatar
Roemer McPhee
4d

I was shocked. I had no idea there were so many morons.

--Fran Leibowitz on the election of Trump

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Anthony j. Santo's avatar
Anthony j. Santo
4d

Is it possible Lindsey believed proximity to powerful men would make his place in the "closet" more secure?

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