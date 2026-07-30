The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
3d

World War T

Reply
Share
elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
3d

It comes down to How much money can the trump and family/ friends can make, again corruption and Iran, Russia knows, there no other reason except Israel's Miriam Adelson can pay him, it's not a secret, they are pure evil, the root of evil is $$ from the beginning of time

Reply
Share
2 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture