The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Anthony j. Santo's avatar
Anthony j. Santo
2d

I watched a video from Dean Obeidellah's show on You Tube last night; he had a psychiatrist on, one of 36 who sent a warning to Congress that as long as Trump remains in power we are in grave danger since he can launch a nuclear attack, likely, in his frustration and rage, against Iran. He was talking about the possible diagnoses of a man who exhibits Trump's behavior. Tertiary syphilis was one of the possibilities the doctor said fits the rage, unsteady gait, sleeping patterns, and incoherent statements of Trump.

The fact that Republicans are not willing to cooperate with Democrats to get this man out of office is....there is no single word: incomprehensible, outrageous, insane etc.

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CH's avatar
CH
2d

The great testing will end in ruination or a stronger and more resilient democracy…the choice is ours…

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