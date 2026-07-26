This past week's commentaries
PLUS: Iran war update with Steve Schmidt, Ken Harbaugh & Malcolm Nance TODAY at 11 am ET
Mabel is just as exhausted as I’m sure you are about what’s happening, but we can’t give up…
Need to catch up on this past week in US politics? Here’s just some of what I covered…
The written word…
The spoken word…
1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan. Pvt. Isabella Gonzales. Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton. Lt. Angel S. Rampersad. Four service members died in Iran-linked attacks, then had their names quietly stripped from the Pentagon's official casualty count. Now, even as their deaths get buried, Trump is weighing a "massive attack" on Iran, bigger than anything the U.S. has launched so far. Today at 11 am ET, Ken of The Ken Harbaugh Show, Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance and I honor their sacrifice, and break down where this war goes next. Don't miss it.
I believe we are witnessing a secular Armageddon, a war between evil people whose goal is to keep the vast majority of the world's wealth in the hands of an international privileged class while ordinary people across the globe live in poverty if not penury, used as a resource by the rich and granted no human rights and Democratic Socialists who want wealth distributed evenly enough among the world's population to ensure all a decent standard of living. That does not mean the advantages associated with capitalism would be eliminated. There must be some incentive, in the form of higher pay, in order to encourage those with talent and ambition to pursue careers in medicine, engineering and other such technical areas and for all workers to do their best. But such basics as housing, education at all levels, and health care for all should be guaranteed so that human resources are fully developed.
Currently, the government of the United States is fighting on the side of evil. It is imperative that on 11/3 we elect people who will fight for the well-being of the world population. Although this does not require we give up our pride in our nation or special obligations to it, it does mean many Americans would have to give up some of their luxuries and live a simpler life. The fate of the world hangs in the balance.
Without Mabel my week would be over 🤗