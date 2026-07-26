The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Anthony j. Santo's avatar
Anthony j. Santo
7d

I believe we are witnessing a secular Armageddon, a war between evil people whose goal is to keep the vast majority of the world's wealth in the hands of an international privileged class while ordinary people across the globe live in poverty if not penury, used as a resource by the rich and granted no human rights and Democratic Socialists who want wealth distributed evenly enough among the world's population to ensure all a decent standard of living. That does not mean the advantages associated with capitalism would be eliminated. There must be some incentive, in the form of higher pay, in order to encourage those with talent and ambition to pursue careers in medicine, engineering and other such technical areas and for all workers to do their best. But such basics as housing, education at all levels, and health care for all should be guaranteed so that human resources are fully developed.

Currently, the government of the United States is fighting on the side of evil. It is imperative that on 11/3 we elect people who will fight for the well-being of the world population. Although this does not require we give up our pride in our nation or special obligations to it, it does mean many Americans would have to give up some of their luxuries and live a simpler life. The fate of the world hangs in the balance.

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carol greenberg's avatar
carol greenberg
7d

Without Mabel my week would be over 🤗

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