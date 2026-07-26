Mabel is just as exhausted as I’m sure you are about what’s happening, but we can’t give up…

Need to catch up on this past week in US politics? Here’s just some of what I covered…

The written word…

The spoken word…

1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan. Pvt. Isabella Gonzales. Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton. Lt. Angel S. Rampersad. Four service members died in Iran-linked attacks, then had their names quietly stripped from the Pentagon's official casualty count. Now, even as their deaths get buried, Trump is weighing a "massive attack" on Iran, bigger than anything the U.S. has launched so far. Today at 11 am ET, Ken of The Ken Harbaugh Show, Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance and I honor their sacrifice, and break down where this war goes next. Don't miss it.

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