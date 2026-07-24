The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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John D.'s avatar
John D.
Jul 24Edited

Heading into the third month of Mitch McConnell’s disappearance, you start to wonder if the only credible source in this embarrassment of a country is Laura Loomer, who says the man is in a “vegetative state.”

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CE's avatar
CE
Jul 24

We the people will be watching… taking note of who is there and who is not. A press complicit with an authoritarian regime is a made up of publicity tools, not journalists.

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