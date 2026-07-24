Photograph: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for OP

I want us to stand together and to show that we are not gonna be intimidated — that we are going to come back stronger, and we are going to recognize all the people who have done such hard work…. Maybe if it wasn’t this year, 2026, it would’ve been easier just to say, ‘Let’s just wait until next year’s dinner….” But especially at that time leading up to July 4th, all the country was talking about, all Washington was talking about, was America 250. And the First Amendment is such an important part of that fabric that this year of all years, we have to show the importance of recognizing those freedoms in the First Amendment.

— CBS News’ Weijia Jiang, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association

Above are the shameful and deluded words of a moral infant and corrupt journalist lost in her blather and cocooned in the rot of Trump’s show and Bari Weiss’ newsroom.

Last week, Senator Jon Ossoff defenestrated the Trump stooge Jay Clayton, and then filleted him with this brutal query:

Obviously, Weijia Jiang is estranged from the concept of humiliation — or perhaps it is that she enjoys the feeling — but whatever her fetish may be, it will be broadly shared by a cohort of corrupt politicians calling themselves journalists who traipse to the court of the American Nero to support what exactly?

The answer isn’t the First Amendment, and it isn’t America.

It’s all about power and money.

This event is an obscenity.

Any “journalist” who walks through the door this time will never wash the Trump stink off of themselves. More than that, they will never wash the stain off of their credibility and integrity.

Each is a little Leni Riefenstahl, a cog in the cause, a willing participant en route to a lifetime of denial and amnesia about what the cause was.

How vapid does Weijia Jiang have to be to sling pablum about the First Amendment when Americans are being gunned down in the streets by an American Gestapo, and Trump has assaulted press freedom by attacking the parents of New York Times’ reporters.

Sickeningly, the “Department of War” has delisted Americans killed in action during the catastrophic Iran War because their obliteration came after Trump’s ceasefire. This means, according to the national media and MAGA, that they either aren’t dead anymore, or that that they weren’t killed in a war America has lost because they were killed after Trump declared it was over.

Make sense?

This is why they made us read “1984” back when school meant reading literature.

These people have no shame.

None.

The damage they have done to the country is incalculable and immeasurable.

But at least tonight they will all be together in black tie and gowns to save our democracy and toast the First Amendment and the American commander in chief, the supreme pig of his age, a felon, an adjudicated rapist, a liar, a racist and an insurrectionist.

“Heil Trump!” has a way of bringing some people together, after all.

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