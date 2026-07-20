The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Victoria Gasaway's avatar
Victoria Gasaway
Jul 20

It's going to take decades for Americans to remove the shit stain left by this idiot!

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Jane's avatar
Jane
Jul 20Edited

Damn, this is a brilliant summary of those shocking moments. The final destination of narcissism indeed! That paragraph is a keeper.

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