On today’s episode of “Oh Schmidt, It’s Friday” on “The Jim Acosta Show,” we discussed how the Pentagon has quietly revised the official death toll from Donald Trump’s war with Iran, reducing it from 18 American service members killed to 14.



Jim and I examine one of the most disturbing episodes of the conflict: the decision to erase four soldiers from the official wartime death count because they died after the administration declared a disputed ceasefire. I argue that no commander in chief has the right to redefine sacrifice for political convenience. Jim asks what it says about the country when a president who avoided military service appears willing to manipulate the accounting of the dead, and why so many institutions — from Congress to veterans’ organizations — have remained silent in the face of it.

If you missed it, I hope you’ll take a listen:

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