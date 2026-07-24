The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Betty Moyers's avatar
Betty Moyers
Jul 24Edited

I can’t listen to this anymore.

Every one of the mother fuckers needs to go straight to Hell. Sooner the better!

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Jul 24

I heard about this earlier today and burst into tears. I cannot listen to the discussion. It is too painful. How anyone can do this is beyond me. 😥

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