The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John D.'s avatar
John D.
Jul 21

Speaking of a lot of smoke, has anyone heard from Mitch McConnell? I am old enough to remember when General Francisco Franco of Spain was alive when he was dead.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Jacquelyn Wolverton's avatar
Jacquelyn Wolverton
Jul 21Edited

His narcissism continues to evolve at an even more rapid pace. It becomes more chaotic and outrageous day by day. His mind is completely sick. And he wants to take it out on us. Look at the staggering number of alleged undocumented ICE is scooping up, who I am sure most have documents to no avail. Just the wrong skin color.

Look at the uneducated monsters he puts in charge. God knows, anyone with a decent brain wouldn’t put up with this shit.

He is trying to break us. Please let it bolster you with strength and a clear mind.

Reply
Share
3 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture