Photo credit: Wayne Wastaken

There are lies. There are absurdities. And then there are the spectacular acts of self-inflicted stupidity that become so complete they collapse into political performance art.

Donald Trump has once again discovered a villain lurking just beyond America’s northern border.

Not fentanyl.

Not terrorists.

Trees.

Specifically, Canadian trees that have had the audacity to catch fire.

As smoke drifted south across an invisible border, fouling skies from Minnesota to New York, Trump did what demagogues have always done when confronted with nature. He personalized it. He politicized it. He transformed an atmospheric event into a diplomatic grievance.

Apparently Canada is now exporting weather.

The proposition is so breathtakingly idiotic that it deserves admiration for its sheer imaginative audacity. One almost expects an executive order imposing sanctions on the jet stream.

The tragedy isn’t merely that the statement is ridiculous. The tragedy is that it’s accompanied by tariffs that are every bit as foolish.

Tariffs are taxes.

Not metaphors.

Not negotiating slogans.

Taxes.

They’re paid overwhelmingly by American importers, passed along to American manufacturers, American retailers, and ultimately, American families. They raise prices, distort supply chains, invite retaliation, and leave everyone poorer except the politicians who pretend otherwise.

There’s something almost theological about Trump’s faith in tariffs. Reality itself has become irrelevant. Every economist who explains their effects is dismissed as a globalist. Every business owner who pays them is told he’s mistaken. Every increase in consumer prices is blamed on someone else.

It’s economics by séance.

Facts are invited into the room only so they can be ignored.

Canada, meanwhile, remains America’s largest trading partner, closest military ally, and the nation with whom it shares the longest undefended border in the world. The economies are intertwined to a degree almost unmatched anywhere on Earth. Cars cross the border repeatedly before they’re finished. Aluminum, steel, energy, agriculture, aerospace, pharmaceuticals — an intricate web built over generations has made both nations richer, stronger, and safer.

To wage economic war against Canada is rather like punching yourself repeatedly in the face because you dislike your reflection.

The spectacle becomes even more absurd when the smoke from Canadian wildfires is presented as evidence of Canadian malice rather than Canadian misfortune.

Forests burn because forests burn.

Lightning doesn’t consult customs officials.

Wind doesn’t pause at passport control.

Atmospheric currents don’t salute national flags before changing direction.

Nature remains magnificently indifferent to human vanity.

Trump, however, inhabits a universe in which every inconvenience is somebody else’s conspiracy. Rain is political. Hurricanes are ideological. Disease has a nationality. Smoke has a passport. Every event becomes another chapter in a story where he alone is perpetually wronged.

It’s narcissism elevated into public policy.

The consequence isn’t merely embarrassment.

It’s paralysis.

Real problems demand real solutions. Wildfires require cooperation in forestry, firefighting, climate resilience, and emergency management. Trade requires predictability, trust, and mutual benefit. None of these objectives are advanced by childish insults or economically illiterate tariffs.

Leadership requires the discipline to distinguish between spectacle and substance.

Trump has abolished the distinction altogether.

Everything is theater.

Everything is grievance.

Everything is someone else’s fault.

And while audiences cheer, businesses hesitate, allies lose confidence, markets absorb unnecessary shocks, and citizens are left breathing smoke, while paying higher prices for the privilege.

The great irony is that neither the smoke nor the tariffs recognize political slogans.

The smoke drifts wherever the wind carries it.

The tariffs land wherever consumers spend their money.

Physics and economics possess an irritating habit of ignoring campaign rhetoric.

Reality always wins.

Eventually.

The only question is how much unnecessary damage is inflicted before it does.

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