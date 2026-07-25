What was the sicker moment?

When Donald Trump, the man who incited this…

…said, “We settle our differences not with bullets, but with open and vigorous debate…”

…Or was it when he told the crowd of moral infants, appeasers and corporate drones everything is “better the second time around?”

For the record, America’s assembled White House correspondents thought it was terribly funny when Donald Trump put his 2028 cap on because what is a little joke between co-conspirators about destroying the United States and immolating the US Constitution?

Speaking of the First Amendment, Renee Good’s last words to an America Gestapo agent were “that's fine, dude. I'm not mad at you.” ICE killer Jonathan Ross blew her away, and finished off the violence by exclaiming, “F*cking bitch.”

Trump even had time for a nap.

What was clear from watching last night’s depravity was that Donald, though claiming “he alone could fix it,” never would have had the chance to destroy the White House and light the world on fire without the American media.

The most touching moment of the night was when The Wall Street Journal reporting team that broke the story of Donald Trump’s birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein was celebrated by Trump’s stenographers with an award.

Think about the magic of the evening.

The hand that drew this…

…the hand that “grabs ‘em by the pussy…”

…the hand that allegedly assaulted at least 26 to 28 women…

…got to shake the hands of the reporters who broke the story about the depravity in a moment so twisted it deserves to, well, just sit there — though it does make me wonder how Neil Diamond ever came up with the lyrics “hands, touchin’ hands“ without witnessing the beauty of the moment.

Incredible.

Lastly, Weijia Jiang is a CBS News White House correspondent, chumming up to The Donald:

This needs no further comment from me, but you should understand something.

America is at war with Iran, and we have lost that war.

The truth about what’s happening in that war isn’t being reported in the American media.

American weapons stockpiles have been used up, while bases across the Middle East have been destroyed, and hundreds of US troops have been wounded.

The AI bubble is expanding to the point of bursting.

The rights of Americans are under siege from masked federal agents, many of whom are child abusers, wife beaters and whack jobs like David Brouillette, who killed Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero.

The election system in the United States is under attack from MAGA fascists who don’t care if their power comes from your consent.

We live in an era of relentless abomination and ceaseless corruption, but last night shouldn’t be viewed but as another pile of excrement congealed at the bottom of the American sewer, which has become our national swimming hole during this long, hot summer of rot.

Instead, it should be viewed as a luminous moment.

Though perverse and tawdry it was, after all, a celebration.

It was a celebration that lit the night sky on a hot July night in 2026 as if to say “democracy dies at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

Kentucky's senior senator is a real man of mystery. Mitch McConnell hasn't been seen in public for 40 days and you know that Dean Blundell and I have something to say about it. Live TODAY at 12 pm ET, “Dead Air” is back to talk about the Mitch Sitch and why getting to the bottom of this mystery isn’t optional. Plus: SAM Science Chair Dr. Angela Rasmussen is back as the Cyclospora lettuce outbreak expands to nine states. Can we link Donald Trump's blatant corruption to a crippling stomach bug that may have already hit more than 11,000 Americans? You betcha. Brought to you by The Save America Movement.

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