The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Jul 25

Relentless abomination. Ceaseless corruption. Says it all.

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mary M keymer's avatar
mary M keymer
Jul 25

Thank You Steven for writing the truth about last night.

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