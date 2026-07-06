Donald Trump's depravity

Donald Trump disgraced America's 250th birthday with his malignant narcissism. I explain the importance of the semiquincentennial, and why America will defeat Trump's fascist regime:
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes