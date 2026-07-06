The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Donald Trump's depravity
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-8:54

Donald Trump's depravity

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Steve Schmidt

Donald Trump disgraced America's 250th birthday with his malignant narcissism. I explain the importance of the semiquincentennial, and why America will defeat Trump's fascist regime:

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