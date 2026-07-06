Dead Air: Red, white supremacists & blue with Steve Schmidt & Dean Blundell

Thank you Grace Lovelace, Susan DRENNAN GABRIEL, Bruno Bettati, Melissa Tart, Christina Reamy, and many others for tuning into today’s episode of “Dead Air” with Dean Blundell and me, and brought to you by The Save America Movement.

For those who missed it, we broke down a 250th that America won't soon forget. We covered the white nationalist group Patriot Front marching openly while the government refuses to condemn them, the National Mall evacuation as Trump claimed that "rain is fun," and so much more.

Hope you’ll tune in.

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