The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Donald Trump ruined the World Cup
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-8:02

Donald Trump ruined the World Cup

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Steve Schmidt

Donald Trump disgraced the World Cup, and USMNT, with his interference in Folarin Balogun's red card. Today, I talk about how everything Trump touches falls apart, and why he is the worst president in U.S. history:

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