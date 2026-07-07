Donald Trump ruined the World Cup

Donald Trump disgraced the World Cup, and USMNT, with his interference in Folarin Balogun's red card. Today, I talk about how everything Trump touches falls apart, and why he is the worst president in U.S. history:
The Warning by Steve Schmidt Podcast
Orient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable newsOrient to the currents that are shaping our times and the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news
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