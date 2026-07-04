The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Anthony j. Santo's avatar
Anthony j. Santo
Jul 4Edited

People like Douglass, Obama, Maya Angelou, Isabel Wilkerson (author of "Caste, The Origins of Our Discontents," a must read) et. al. are the ones most hated among America's Christian Nationalist white supremacists; they are proof that Black men and women are their equals, or in the case of those mentioned, intellectually superior to them. That is why they are so hell-bent on segregation and discrimination; they want Blacks in "their place" so as to re-inforce the feeling of superiority they crave to cover up their inner feelings of inferiority.

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Sarah Phillips's avatar
Sarah Phillips
Jul 4

Thank you for highly Fredrick Douglas an amazingly talented man who advocate for true freedom

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