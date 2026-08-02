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The world is sleepwalking again
The story of Poland in the 20th century is tragic, heroic and redemptive.
1 hr ago
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Steve Schmidt
184
24
61
This past week's commentaries
My human siblings think I look like a potato in this photo.
3 hrs ago
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Steve Schmidt
91
26
25
The SS Schumer hits another iceberg
Yesterday, I flew from Toronto to Calgary en route to the majesty of the Canadian Rockies.
23 hrs ago
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Steve Schmidt
617
132
167
July 2026
The storm he started
Yesterday, I woke up at a marina in the beautiful town of Niagara-on-the-Lake at the edge of Lake Ontario, a few miles down river from the famous falls.
Jul 31
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Steve Schmidt
693
103
178
Donald Trump Has Lost His Grip
Donald Trump has made America weaker with his corrupt foreign policy.
Jul 31
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Steve Schmidt
390
43
65
11:58
Where's McConnell?
PLUS: Have a listen to my conversation with Joanna Coles of "The Daily Beast" podcast
Jul 30
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Steve Schmidt
340
22
66
11:45
Shouldn’t Trump’s war have a name? How about World War III?
This week, a Ukrainian drone attacked an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea.
Jul 30
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Steve Schmidt
279
35
101
Where’s Mitch? Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear demands answers
Thank you We the People United!, Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸, Miss Myra, Dannys, Heidi Iwasko, and many others for tuning into my conversation with Kentucky…
Jul 29
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Steve Schmidt
508
28
80
44:10
Lindsey’s rotten legacy
Lindsey Graham’s funeral was as disgraceful as he was.
Jul 29
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Steve Schmidt
293
19
60
8:37
The puppet show: the tape that buries Lindsey Graham
PLUS: Where's Mitch? Join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and me TODAY at 12 pm ET to discuss the ongoing mystery
Jul 29
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Steve Schmidt
821
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219
It will take guts and power with Steve Schmidt and Brian Tyler Cohen
Thank you Melissa Tart, Jeanne Elbe, Lori Modafferi, Donald Williams, ArleneMach, and others for tuning into my conversation with Brian Tyler Cohen, and…
Jul 28
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Steve Schmidt
397
22
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41:38
This is no golden age
Donald Trump lied to voters in Michigan yesterday about the state of the economy under his presidency.
Jul 28
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Steve Schmidt
286
13
55
8:32
© 2026 Steve Schmidt
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