The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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July 2026

The storm he started
Yesterday, I woke up at a marina in the beautiful town of Niagara-on-the-Lake at the edge of Lake Ontario, a few miles down river from the famous falls.
  Steve Schmidt
Donald Trump Has Lost His Grip
Donald Trump has made America weaker with his corrupt foreign policy.
  Steve Schmidt
11:58
Where's McConnell?
PLUS: Have a listen to my conversation with Joanna Coles of "The Daily Beast" podcast
  Steve Schmidt
11:45
Shouldn’t Trump’s war have a name? How about World War III?
This week, a Ukrainian drone attacked an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea.
  Steve Schmidt
Where’s Mitch? Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear demands answers
Thank you We the People United!, Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸, Miss Myra, Dannys, Heidi Iwasko, and many others for tuning into my conversation with Kentucky…
  Steve Schmidt
44:10
Lindsey’s rotten legacy
Lindsey Graham’s funeral was as disgraceful as he was.
  Steve Schmidt
8:37
The puppet show: the tape that buries Lindsey Graham
PLUS: Where's Mitch? Join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and me TODAY at 12 pm ET to discuss the ongoing mystery
  Steve Schmidt
It will take guts and power with Steve Schmidt and Brian Tyler Cohen
Thank you Melissa Tart, Jeanne Elbe, Lori Modafferi, Donald Williams, ArleneMach, and others for tuning into my conversation with Brian Tyler Cohen, and…
  Steve Schmidt
41:38
This is no golden age
Donald Trump lied to voters in Michigan yesterday about the state of the economy under his presidency.
  Steve Schmidt
8:32
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