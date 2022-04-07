About The Warning

The Warning was founded in 2022 to help readers understand the gathering dangers bearing down on the United States and its people.

Our community is strong and growing. Each month, The Warning reaches 40-50 million people per month across all 50 states and 165 countries.

This era of extremism was incubated by cynicism, greed, selfishness, arrogance and elitism that disintegrated trust between the American people and the institutions which claim legitimacy from that trust.

America’s Washington, DC/NYC-headquartered access news media industrial complex is imploding. It is mostly stale, unwatchable, dishonest, corrupt, and filled with a different stripe of the same self-interested power brokers who fit in so comfortably at the Mar-a-Lago patio.

Mostly, it cannot be trusted, and it is not on your side. Feckless billionaires, corrupt editors, millionaire presenters, conflicted analysts and self-righteous fools have divided America, helped idiotize the population, while normalizing a sweeping movement of malice.

Without them, there would be no President Trump, who plays them each day like a Stradivarius violin, while his regime encroaches on liberty, decency and our collective security.

The Warning is an American publication that speaks truth to power, practices straight talk, and explains what is happening, and why it is happening in our turbulent era.

The Warning stands up to powerful bullies, angry mobs and the corruption that led to the rise of American extremism and the Trump era without fear or favor.

The Warning mixes history with our present circumstances, and offers a guide towards what will happen next and beyond.

The Warning will be a fearless hub for those who care about our future in a troubled time.

Join and support The Warning community to help it expand its reach. One hundred percent of the content is free, but this endeavor can only be sustained through paid subscriptions. The fact is that approximately 90 per cent of current subscribers are free ones. The Warning is entirely reader-funded, and wouldn’t be possible without the support of paid subscribers. If you value this newsletter, I’m hopeful that you’ll consider becoming one.

As a subscriber, you will receive 1 written and 1-2 videos PER DAY, 365 DAYS/YEAR because the chaos never stops.

We are on your side and this American community has a place for all people who believe in our simple faith:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

— Preamble to the Declaration of Independence

Steve Schmidt is brutal, smart and he has the skills to find and elect an admirable president of the United States.

- Joe Klein, Sanity Clause and author of seven books, including “Primary Colors”

He's a great writer who very often says exactly what I'm thinking, only more clearly.

- Claire Berlinski, The Cosmopolitan Globalist

I also hope you will also consider subscribing to my other social platforms: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and Threads. You can also subscribe to The Warning with Steve Schmidt podcast on your preferred podcast player (e.g. Apple Podcasts, Spotify).

About The Warning community I hope to foster

I hope that The Warning community will be a place of respectful and civil debate that helps start necessary and reality-based conversations. There is a strain of fandom that has taken root in our politics that has turned dialogue into whatever passes for screaming between Red Sox and Yankees fans in a mixed bar in the ninth inning of a playoff game. American politics is real life. It is a business full of nuance that requires the ability to hold contradictory thoughts on multiple subjects simultaneously, and understand how people unlike you might see the world.

I respect that you may agree to disagree with my opinions — and I want you to share your perspectives within our community. Discussion and debate should be celebrated, but so should an openness to hearing different points of view than our own. This is exactly the type of forum that I hope that The Warning community is, and will continue to be.

About Steve Schmidt

Steve Schmidt is a political commentator and strategic advisor, who has counseled heads of state, CEOs, leading athletes, major corporations, academic institutions and not-for-profit organizations on a range of highly sensitive issues. He is also co-founder of The Save America Movement.