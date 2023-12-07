The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Stephenson's avatar
Tom Stephenson
Dec 7, 2023

Yesterday before the Senate vote President Biden, in front of the press corps, made a “serious as a heart attack” condemnation of Republican Senators’ siding with Putin, abandoning allies, and failing to grasp the gravity of their upcoming no vote. If you all didn’t see it, I recommend you watch it or Heather Cox Richardson had a summary with extended quotes in today’s newsletter. It seems that like Steve, the President thought, “We must speak of Ukraine.”

Also speaking of Ukraine, in this case Russian war atrocities, the Justice Department has charged four Russian officers with war crimes. Merrick Garland had no problem speaking of Ukraine yesterday either.

So, it is Republicans and only Republicans but not all Republicans who are, for malign reasons or just plain stupidity, who are willing to abandon Ukraine and therefore Europe to the fascist Putin’s invasion. Well played Republicans. Dreadful and despicable.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Catherine's avatar
Catherine
Dec 7, 2023

I simply don’t understand how some Americans fail to see or refuse to see that Russia has been playing the long game. They groomed DJT (and others) for the purpose of weakening American. Their efforts have paid off. NATO will be gone with him as the American dictator and Russia will take what it wants.

Reply
Share
3 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture