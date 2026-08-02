The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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John D.'s avatar
John D.
1hEdited

I do wonder if people in this country understand things. Take Mississippi, for example. It has been electing Republicans for two generations now. What has it gotten? Last in education. Last in healthcare. Last in quality of life. Last in life expectancy.

But look no further than MAGA Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who will be re-elected this Fall by a huge margin. You only need a few leaders around the world to look this way and say you’re a laughingstock.

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Rebecca Lorentzen's avatar
Rebecca Lorentzen
1h

I can see why ‘woke’ has been blasted so badly, the regime wants Americans to choose to roll over and stay asleep. Wake Up!

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