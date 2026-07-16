The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert R's avatar
Robert R
Jul 16

One of your best columns. Right up there with “Do We Want Democracy Too?”

Short simple and to the savage point.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
Share
mary M keymer's avatar
mary M keymer
Jul 16

I am so proud of Jon Ossoff . I would love it if he threw his hat in the ring in 2028 . I know he has to win in November . It’s reported that the shithead is going to talk about Ossoff and Warnock stealing the election last time . Somebody do something. I want to see legacy media tell the truth for once .

Reply
Share
16 replies
89 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture