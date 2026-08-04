The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

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Denise Muha's avatar
Denise Muha
9h

one of my favorite places on earth...and the Canadians are always super welcoming

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6 replies
Geoff's avatar
Geoff
9h

Hey, rather than Canada becoming the 52nd State, our West coast might become a new Province.

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