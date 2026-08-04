For the past several days I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to explore Banff National Park.

If you haven’t been before — or it’s been a while — I highly recommend that you come.

With Donald Trump’s constant bashing of our great neighbor to the north — not to mention the impacts of his outrageous policies on our most important ally — what better way to support our friends than traveling to one of the most spectacular destinations in North America?

Here’s just a snapshot of what you’ll discover:

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