Gone hikin’
For the past several days I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to explore Banff National Park.
If you haven’t been before — or it’s been a while — I highly recommend that you come.
With Donald Trump’s constant bashing of our great neighbor to the north — not to mention the impacts of his outrageous policies on our most important ally — what better way to support our friends than traveling to one of the most spectacular destinations in North America?
Here’s just a snapshot of what you’ll discover:
one of my favorite places on earth...and the Canadians are always super welcoming
Hey, rather than Canada becoming the 52nd State, our West coast might become a new Province.