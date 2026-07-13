The Warning with Steve Schmidt

The Warning with Steve Schmidt

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner's avatar
Chauncey Gardiner
Jul 13

Well said, and the proper epitaph for the odious Lindsey Graham.

Good riddance to a bad American!

Reply
Share
John D.'s avatar
John D.
Jul 13

This morning’s news brings reports about how Trump’s sons are profiting in the billions of dollars in military stocks. I’d pass this along to the MAGA serfs, but they’re too stupid to know they are being fleeced.

Reply
Share
2 replies
88 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Schmidt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture